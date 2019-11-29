Paige Palazzo Signs Letter Of Intent To Play For West Florida

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Our Lady Academy senior goalkeeper Paige Palazzo signed her letter of intent to play soccer for West Florida on Friday, November 22. Paige is a 5-year starter for Our Lady, and was a Mississippi Coast All Star in each of the last two seasons. She also has a career save percentage of 87%. When reflecting back on her years at OLA, she said she learned a lot about the art of competition.