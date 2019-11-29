Casino sportsbooks enjoy a strong Thanksgiving thanks to Egg Bowl and Saints

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Renee Joyner knows how to celebrate Thanksgiving Day.
“Our family’s all in Germany right now, so we’re just over here relaxing, having a good time, just the two of us, watching the Saints play," she said.
Although Joyner is not laying down any bets, she likes the atmosphere of a Sportsbook Bar & Grill, like at Hard Rock Casino.
“It’s everybody having a good time watching their favorite games together,” she said. “Nobody cares who you are. We’re all talking to these people. We don’t know who they are. We’re just having a good time.”
This is the second Thanksgiving Day crowd for sportsbooks, and this year they have been blessed with both the Egg Bowl with Ole Miss and Mississippi State and the Saints.
“Sports betting has been with us now for over a year,” said Russell Schenck with Hard Rock Casino. “And Thanksgiving has turned into a big sports day for us, and it helps us bring more folks in after they’ve finished their food.”
Joyner had double the fun. She’s also an Ole Miss fan, for good reason.
“My kids and my nieces and nephews went to Ole Miss,” she said. “So, they have a lot of my money.”
Ross Adams of Biloxi is a big-time Saints fan - enough to invest a little money into their success - but not before fulfilling a big Thanksgiving Day obligation.
“We cooked earlier. Then, we actually made a bunch of plates and we went and handed them out to the homeless,” he said. “And had some family come into town from Houma. And I said, ‘Let’s go to the casino.’ Every year, I go to the casino and sportsbooks ever since they opened up in Mississippi. All the casinos here on the Coast are a great place to be if you want to win some money and have a great time.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.