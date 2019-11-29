Black Friday shoppers out early on Thanksgiving

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Shoppers didn’t waste any time after eating a Thanksgiving meal before hitting the sales at stores across the Coast. Retailers welcomed the crowds, hoping people choose to spend a buck or two with them.
Shoppers at Best Buy in D’Iberville walked into a celebration. Doors opened at 5 p.m., but most of them got in line before the sunset.
“Just an hour and a half," said Kyle and Dwayne Olsen.
“Probably about an hour and a half," added Nick Pepper.
Electronics are the hot item this year. Pepper braved the crowds to get his hands on an Echo Dot.
“I’ve been wanting to get one for a while but not wanting to drop full price for it," he said.'
Others had better luck. Emma and George Kindle only waited about 10 minutes.
“Probably 10 minutes, maybe. Not quite that. It was pretty good. It moved pretty fast," Emma said.
Around the corner at Kohl’s, lines began forming well before the store’s 5 p.m. open.
“Well I’m out here shopping. I do this every year and I’m really enjoying it," said Shirley May. She and her family ate their Thanksgiving meal early so they could shop.
“We eat earlier. We’re still full," May laughed. And shop she did, for something very specific.
“It was a set of pearls I saw in the sale paper, and I wanted them so I came and got them. Now I’m just looking around," she said.
Others opted to head straight for the home goods.
“I’m looking for good deals. I’m looking at a vacuum cleaner and towels," said Hafida Wilson.
Some shoppers were there to hold the items - versus help pick them out.
“Waiting for my wife," said Josh Brashear, as he and friends sat in massage chairs on display inside Kohl’s. “What are some of the things that y’all wanted to get tonight?" asked WLOX.
“Anything. Everything,” he replied.
This year’s shopping season is a short one with Thanksgiving falling on Nov. 28. Store owners have less than four weeks to capitalize on the holidays.
