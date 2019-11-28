Slap Ya Momma’s serves a Thanksgiving meal to all

“Some families that come in here, this is all they have. Some are deployed down here, they don’t have their immediate family. They’re just here in the military. Some are homeless. Some are at work, like cops and stuff. They’re out here on the job and can go home, so they swing in here and get something to eat . Just being able to see people sit around and feel like they’re a part of something, part of a family, that’s my favorite part of the day," Wintzell said.