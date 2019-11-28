Is the sun setting on Hickory Hill Country Club?

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Hickory Hill Country Club has been a staple of the golf community in South Mississippi for more than 30 years. It holds a special place in the hearts of many golfers, both young and old.
“Hickory Hills is special to me as my first club championship back in 1971. That ages me there,” said Curt Miller.
Miller has been playing golf for more than five decades. And for more than half that time, he’s lived just off the 17th fairway. When Miller moved to the neighborhood, the course was ranked as one of the best in South Mississippi. While it has fallen considerably ranking wise, it remains the site of some of Miller’s most treasured memories.
The course also means a lot to high school golfer Mo Gregory. He plays golf for the Gautier Gators and lives right off the 18th hole. In fact, his love of the game is a big reason why his parents chose to live on the course.
“Oh, there is nothing like it. When you crisp it up and you know that is going to be right on the stick, it is a good feeling,” said Gregory.
But the future of the course is now in doubt, as the owners are fielding offers for Hickory Hill.
“There have been multiple offers to keep this a golf course. Two groups, that I am aware of, and one individual outright,” said Kevin Young.
Young grew up right next door to the golf course. In fact, golfers would often hit range balls into the yard growing up. Since learning of the potential sale, Young has kept his ear to the ground about the course’s future.
“So growing up playing golf here, naturally, this is close to my heart. I also helped lay the sod at Shell Landing in high school. So the success of both courses are very important to me. However, ever since this ownership group has taken ownership of the two courses, I have consistently seen improvements and money put into one course and it is not Hickory Hill,” said Young.
The owners of Hickory Hill also own nearby Shell Landing. Some community members believe that is why they are trying to offload the less successful of the two, with the hope that their customers venture out to the newer Shell Landing.
While the homes in the area rely on the course to improve their property values, the course itself relies on people in the community for support, and it could use more. There are nearly 200 homes in the vicinity of the course, but fewer than ten people who live nearby are members.
Ownership confirmed that the Hickory Hill course is for sale, but refused to comment further at this time.
