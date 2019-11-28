Hundreds of runners take part in Bay St. Louis Turkey Trot

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Run now to eat more later.
That was the mindset of hundreds of runners as they took to the streets of downtown Bay St. Louis Thanksgiving morning for the eighth annual Fit First Turkey Trot.
“I came out today because it’s Thanksgiving, so before I start digging into the food, burn some of the calories in advance," said participant Mark Medina.
“I like eating pie. More pie for me," said participant Casey Love.
The annual event included a 5K and a one-mile fun run. Around 400 people turned out this year, many of them dressed for the holiday.
For some, the race has become a tradition. Heather Fetter and her family have participated for several years.
“We’re just so excited, especially because we’re from so many different places. It’s so awesome to be able to gather together. We, especially from Ohio and Colorado, like to be able to be warmer, so this is a great place to gather where it’s sunny," Fetter said.
It all benefits the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. As part of the entry fee, people brought donations for the shelter. A portion of race proceeds will go to the shelter, which will be used to buy heaters for its outdoor kennels. There were also a few furry friends available for adoption.
It's a cause close to the heart of race organizer Helene Loiacano.
“I love people to be aware. They don’t realize how much the shelter needs, or how much the Friends of the Animal Shelter needs, and just to make people more aware of what is really happening," she said.
Friends of the Animal Shelter said fundraisers like this that make it possible for them to do what they do.
“It’s such a fun, and a great way to start Thanksgiving, and to show how much you appreciate during the past year, and to also share what you have with our four-legged friends who need our help," said Penne Rappold, treasurer for Friends of the Animal Shelter.
“It’s just a win-win situation cause you’re having fun, too. And after you get over getting up early, it’s a lot of fun," said Georgia Goodell, Vice President for Friends of the Animal Shelter.
For more information about Friends of the Animal Shelter, visit their Facebook page or the Hancock County Animal Shelter Facebook page.
