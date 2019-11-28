Grocery stores busy ahead of Thanksgiving

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - There will be a feast on Thursday, and people are making those last minute food purchases at Wayne Lee’s in Pascagoula the day before the big day.
“Turkey, dressing and ham,” said Bertha McClammey. “We mostly make everything ourselves.”
Bertha and her family will be combining Thanksgiving with a very special event.
“I got a grandson that’s going to have a birthday party tomorrow, and we’re going to have the little pig in a blanket later tomorrow evening," she said.
Shopper Leighann Roush is making somethings for the first time.
“I am buying the ingredients to make crab bisque for Thanksgiving. That and corn on the cob. That was my two things I was told to make," Leighann said. “It’s something new this year that we’re trying, so I hope it’s a hit with the family.”
In her family, Thanksgiving is a pretty big deal.
“We all get together, my sisters, children, my mom and dad,” Leighann added.
On the outside, Patience McWilliams said it was too crowded for her inside.
“Sitting here waiting on my friends to do last minute Thanksgiving shopping," she said.
Patience’s Thanksgiving is on the traditional side, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Oh, it’s just like a bunch of family. We have cake and ice cream, greens, dressing, ham, turkey, pound cakes, pies," she said. “Everything from scratch. That’s a family tradition."
