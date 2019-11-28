Feed the Needy brings out thousands of volunteers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Giving thanks by giving back to those in need. Thursday, thousands of coast residents showed up at the Lyman Community Center to help spread some holiday cheer in the 30th annual Feed the Needy event.
The list of those in need is long, but at Feed the Needy, there are more than enough volunteers to handle to the demand.
The whole operation could be considered an assembly line of giving. It’s a community machine putting together to-go boxes of joy and hope.
Paulette Jenkins is one of the cogs in the machine. She and her family do this every year in honor of the late Jimmie T. Jenkins, one of the founding fathers of Feed the Needy.
"We've got about 10 of us that came out today,” Jenkins said. “We try to do it every year."
For many, Thanksgiving is a day to be off. But for these folks, it’s a day to be on and give back to the community as they deliver 2,000 meals to folks all over the Gulf Coast.
"It’s definitely a ‘day on’ because there are so many people that are not able to get a meal. So we’re here at the Lyman Community Center, and we actually take the meals to them as well,” said Robin Simon, who is a volunteer and member of a local community service sorority. “We have church organizations, sororities, fraternities, they come year in and year out and do the same thing at Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
This is the 30th year of the Feed the Needy event, which also takes place on Christmas Day.
