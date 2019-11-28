Dedeaux Park in Gulfport sits closed amid uncertain future

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It's one of the most popular swimming holes on the Gulf Coast. And also the site of many preventable tragedies.
Since 2001, at least nine people have drowned at Dedeaux Park, on the shores of the Biloxi River in Gulfport. Most recently, in August, the deaths of three 14-year-olds in one day shocked the South Mississippi community.
But the deaths didn’t stop people from visiting the popular sand bar.
“We’ve had so many lives tragically lost in that body of water, it’s heartbreaking,” recalled Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan. “It’s heartbreaking that young people, their lives have been cut short and all they were doing was enjoying themselves and enjoying the water.”
The park, located just south of Three Rivers Road, was originally a county park. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes said the city never officially took possession of the park, but did maintain it from 1997 until September 2019. When the city abandoned the park this year, the Board of Supervisors voted to close it and put the land up for sale.
“It really has to do with jurisdiction more so, because we generally don’t maintain parks within a municipality,” Board of Supervisors Attorney Tim Holleman said. “The county had been trying to close the park back in 1997. All we really did with this current board was agree with that and continue to officially close it.”
What becomes of the land remains to be seen, but what city and county officials can hope is that it is not the site of another drowning.
