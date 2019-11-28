Beautiful Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s going to be beautiful today with highs near 70. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
A few clouds will linger tonight, and we’ll drop into the upper 40s by Friday morning. Temperatures will be near 70 by Friday afternoon. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky.
Warm and humid air will return on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will approach us late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring some showers and storms. It’s possible that a few storms could become strong. Most of the rain will be gone Sunday afternoon. Highs will be i the upper 60s.
Cooler air settles in on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine.
