Waitr partners with Coast restaurants to deliver free Thanksgiving meals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The food delivery app Waitr is making sure local families don’t go without a Thanksgiving meal.
Drivers across the Gulf Coast teamed up with restaurants in various cities to serve dinners from Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis.
Biloxi restaurant Exclusive Dining & Catering was one of the eateries who volunteered to make dinner for people. They served meals of baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll. Those meals were packaged and delivered to residents in the Biloxi area as part of Waitr’s Share Thanksgiving initiative.
Families were chosen through a nomination system in the app. Drivers said the experience made for a nice surprise.
D’Iberville resident Marsha Duzan was shocked when she got the phone call about an incoming delivery. To the person who nominated her, she says: “Thank you so much. Fat girl loves food, come on over and eat!"
Share Thanksgiving benefits thousands of families nationwide. For the past five weeks, Waitr set aside a portion of all its orders to help fund the initiative.
“Some were surprised," said Amy Speth with Waitr. “They didn’t even know their families had nominated them. So it was really amazing, the effort that our corporate team put together, our city team, our drivers.”
Waitr drivers delivered more than 100 free meals to families across the Gulf Coast this week. Over 2,000 meals were delivered last year across the country. Waitr said its goal this year was to double that number.
