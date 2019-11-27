Visions of Sugar Plums still dancing in the heads of kids from Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Parks and Rec Department helps business owner Steve Jordan find kids in the community that need a little extra cheer during Christmas. But his program, Visions of Sugar Plums, does more than give out toys.
In its eleventh year, Visions of Sugar Plums is working to teach children in Jackson County the real meaning of Christmas.
“Part of this program is not only do they buy for themselves, they also buy for others. That’s the biggest joy we get out of this watching them go through the day and shop and bring a smile to their face," said Steve Jordan, owner of Turf Masters, Inc.
The selection of kids for the program is just as much about need as it is about the kids receiving the life lessons.
“We choose three kids from each elementary and three kids from the academies. We bring them here and they shop. We try to teach them that it’s not always about receiving, it’s about giving as well. Just to see them excited about that is rewarding for me," said Cassandra Shoemo, director of Pascagoula’s After School and Summer Camp Programs.
The kids really seemed to understand what it was all about as well.
“It’s about shopping for me and my family and having a good time shopping. I don’t really want much: clothes, shoes and toys and doing good in school, so I can get to college," said 5th grader Channing Lett.
For one little girl taking part in this year’s program, her Christmas wish couldn’t be picked out on the shelf of a store.
“I watch the news, and I see the news every single week because the news is like a big thank you for all the people that I watch. I think the news is really gonna change my life," said WLOX’s biggest fan, Lou Kuhn.
And, now her Christmas wish has been granted.
This year, as part of Jordan’s program, 30 kids were selected and each was given a $300 shopping spree.
