Viral FACEBOOK post brings teacher and two brothers together after a special Saints game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a reunion Saints fans were cheering for.
Danielle Trahan, a teacher from Lafayette, was desperate to find two young brothers she says she connected with during last Sunday’s Saints game.
The boys, from Baton Rouge, went alone without their parents. She was desperate to find them again because she was impressed with how polite and well-mannered they were.
“Sure enough when the field goal went through I spun around and he put him on his shoulders. I took the picture and I thought it was pretty amazing and when we went up the steps and he spun around and gave us a hug. I said man I wish I would have gotten their names and numbers. Part of me kind of missed them and I kept looking at that picture and I thought to myself if that was my first game or my kids first game, I would love to have that picture of them,” Trahan said.
So, she took to social media to track them down. She explained what it meant to sit next to such great kids at the game.
“Sure enough, it went a little crazy," Trahan said.
Thousands of shares later, Trahan connected once again to 8-year-old Jairen Fischer and 14-year-old Terrion Shaffer.
Jairen had a wish for his birthday to go to a Saints game, so he asked his grandmother, Yolanda, for some tickets.
“I said, ya know, those tickets are kind of high, and I said, I’ll see what I can do,” Yolanda Fischer said.
Fischer works at a convenience store in Baton Rouge, and she says the next day someone came into the store and was kind enough to give her two tickets for Jairen and his dad.
“So, I had to make a decision. Would I leave Terrion home and let Jairen go because his grandmother got the tickets, but that was a no brainer. Terrion was not staying home. I was not leaving him at home,” the boys’ Jonathan Shaffer said.
Their dad decided he’d sit this one out and let the two boys go together for their first Saints game.
“When I sent them in and decided to send them by themselves, I was worried a little bit, but I wasn’t worried a lot because I know my kids. They can handle themselves, and I know they’re respectable,” Fischer said.
Once inside, the two boys ended up sitting right next to Trahan and her husband.
“They came to sit by me, and I’m a special ed teacher at an elementary school and it reminded me of one of my students. I instantly started talking to them. We bonded with them and the whole game we were cheering,” Trahan said.
“She’s very special to us now and how nice she was to us from the start when we first met her,” Terrion said.
Together they enjoyed the game of a lifetime, especially for little Jairon.
“You know you learn something new every day. You can make friendships. Hopefully, this is a life long friendship that I’ll be able to watch them grow. Maybe we’ll share some Saints games, some Pelican games and who knows, may be some Thanksgiving turkey,” Trahan said.
