USO volunteers offer first class treatment to traveling troops this Thanksgiving

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a busy week for the USO Gulf Coast as they offer a helping hand to service men and women traveling home this Thanksgiving.
Volunteers at the USO Lounge at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport are making sure these traveling troops are well taken care of during the holidays.
George Riviere has been volunteering at the USO for the past five years, greeting military members and their families with a warm welcome.
“That’s my job. For them to come in and feel welcome and feel comfortable like this is their home for a while before they have to go somewhere," he said.
That’s the purpose of the USO Lounge - to give service members a place to escape the chaos of traveling and just relax. There’s a TV, video games, snacks and free wifi. It’s all ran by volunteers like Riviere.
He calls it a rewarding experience.
“I was in the Navy for a while, and we didn’t have a lot of it locally like they do today. I just wanted to give back to these young kids, who are protecting our country and our freedom," he said.
The efforts of the volunteers who make the lounge possible don’t go unappreciated, especially during the holidays. Lenworth Griffith was one of many who stopped by Wednesday morning. He was on his way to Virginia to spend Thanksgiving with his daughter and brother.
“I saw them two months ago, but I’m going to Bahrain next. So, it’s going to be a little bit of a distance to meet up spontaneously, so I’m thankful for just meeting up with them again," said Griffith.
He’s also thankful for the USO.
“Every other airlines, other companies, have an exclusive lounge. But this is just for us, so it’s a good place to just come relax, interact, spend some time, so it’s good,” he said.
Others feel the same.
“Everybody is always really nice who works here, and they always do a good job making the accommodations and the food," said Alex Mcnee. "We travel a lot, and this is definitely an awesome thing we have as a resource.”
For Riviere, it’s just about doing his part of sticking to the USO mission to lift the spirits of America’s troops.
“They are doing a service to America, and for me to give a little bit of help to help them is wonderful," he said.
The USO is open seven days a week, even on holidays.
For those interested in volunteering, visit the USO Gulf Coast website.
