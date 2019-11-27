Two men say they want to be Pascagoula’s next mayor

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - So far, two men say they’ll throw their hats in the ring for Pascagoula mayor after the current mayor was elected as the state’s Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District.
Burt Hill served on the city council nearly four years ago. He said he’s passionate about growth and cleanup for the city.
“You think about Pascagoula, you don’t think about it being landlocked. We’ve got the Gulf this way. You can’t grow that way. You got Gautier and Moss Point all this way. So, Pascagoula as far as growing land wise, we’re kind of dead in the water, so to speak," Hill said. “So what we’ve got to work with is here, the established city limits. We can’t grow that way, but we can grow this way. We can get bigger and better, we can clean up. The city needs a lot of work cleaning up. You look around you’ll see that there’s lots with grass this high. Trees that are dead.”
Dr. Steve Demetropoulos said he also wants a shot at the title. He’s passionate about nailing the details in city government.
“Our focus needs to be laser sharp about repopulating the city. We have got to do that, and then everything else has got to support that effort. So, things like beautification and appearance, that’s got to support the effort, Dr. Demetropoulos said. “We’ve got to do a great job with our school system. We’re already functioning at a high-level but just make sure they’re adequately supported, and people know the good news that’s going on here. And things like activities, we’ve got to have a welcoming attitude to business is coming to the area, and hopefully they’ll come, and restaurants and activities, and attractions,” he said.
Mayor Dane Maxwell will resign January 2, 2020, the same day he’s sworn in as Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District.
In his years overseeing the city, the mayor has helped get the budget upright, secured grants for various infrastructure projects and more.
A special election will be scheduled once Mayor Maxwell officially resigns. Until then, Mayor Pro tempore Stephen Burrows will serve as acting mayor.
