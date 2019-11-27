Southern Miss releases 2020 baseball schedule

Southern Miss Announces 2020 Baseball Schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Twenty-nine home games, including nine against 2019 NCAA tournament teams, highlight the University of Southern Mississippi’s 2020 baseball schedule.
The Golden Eagles, which finished 40-21 and Conference USA tournament champions a season ago, enjoys a slate that includes 26 games against teams that finished in the Top 110 in the Rating Performance Index according to WarrenNolan.com
USM opens the season with seven, consecutive home games, including a three-game series against Murray State University to open the season on Feb. 14-16.
After a midweek contest with the University of New Orleans on Feb. 18, the Golden Eagles welcome the University of Central Arkansas during the second weekend of the season on Feb. 21-23.
The Golden Eagles will travel to Oxford for their first road game to face the University of Mississippi on Feb. 25 before heading to Lake Charles, La., on Feb. 28-March 1, where they will face McNeese State University twice and Valparaiso University once.
USM will head to Trustmark Park to take on Mississippi State University on March 4. The Golden Eagles will return to Pearl to take on Ole Miss on March 31.
Other non-conference home games for the Golden Eagles include University of Arkansas-Little Rock on March 6-8, Southern University on March 25, University of Louisiana-Monroe on April 14, Southeastern Louisiana University on April 15 and University of South Alabama on April 21.
The Golden Eagles also welcome C-USA schools Florida International University on March 13-15, Middle Tennessee State University on March 27-29, University of Texas-San Antonio on April 9-11, Rice University on April 24-26 and Louisiana Tech University May 8-10.
USM takes to the road for non-conference affairs with Troy University at Riverwalk Stadium (Montgomery, Ala.) on March 10; SLU (Hammond, La.) on March 17; University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) on March. 24; UNO on Apr. 28; and USA (Mobile, Ala.) on May 12.
C-USA foes on the road include Marshall University (Charleston, W.Va.) on March 20-22, Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, Fla.) on April 3-5, University of North Carolina-Charlotte on April 17-19, Old Dominion University (Norfolk, Va.) on May 1-3 and University of Alabama-Birmingham on May 14-16.
The top eight teams from the C-USA regular season will then meet at MGM Park from May 20-24 for the league’s baseball championship tournament.
It will mark the fourth consecutive year that MGM Park has played host to the tournament. The Golden Eagles have played in the championship game in each of the first three years, winning the final two years.
