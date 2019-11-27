Second man arrested in St. Martin school bus battery theft

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A second man is now charged with stealing 66 batteries out of St. Martin school buses earlier this month. Shaun Edward Necaise, 38, was arrested Wednesday in Gautier. He's charged with motor vehicle theft and two counts of grand larceny.
Along with the bus batteries, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Necaise and Adam Anthony Shaw also stole a Ram 1500 maintenance truck, and an enclosed trailer. Shaw was arrested Monday in Bay St. Louis on the same charges.
Investigators found some of the stolen batteries Wednesday in Long Beach. Tuesday, they located the missing truck and trailer in Harrison County.
Officials said a tip from Crime Stoppers helped lead them to information on the suspects.
