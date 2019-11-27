Nearly 200 families snag a free Thanksgiving meal in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One hundred and eighty bags filled with all the fixins’ went to Coast families in need this holiday season on Tuesday.
“They have the turkey. They will have the dressing and the gravy. They will have the peas, corn, everything they would need for a Thanksgiving dinner," said Greg Gipson with Krewe Unique.
“They’re not here just because they want something for free. They’re here because they need it," added Rickey Young with the Distinguished Gentlemen of Ocean Springs.
It’s a partnership between several local businesses, hosted by Krewe Unique, the Distinguished Gentlemen of Ocean Springs, and the Xi Zeta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.
Families lined up outside the Ryan Youth Center on Pine Drive and handed over a personal invite for a Thanksgiving meal.
“So to see a person, see that joy come across their face and to see the kids light up and think about, ‘hey we’re going to have something really good to eat’. We enjoy doing that each and every year," said Gary Gray, President of the Xi Zeta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.
The special invites were handed out by the organizations hosting the event. They searched for families in need.
“We look at churches. We look outside of the community," Gipson added.
“Thanksgiving is already expensive as it is, especially when you have more than one child. So, what we try to do is try to lighten that burden for them," said Young.
When it’s all said and done, volunteers only ask for one thing in return.
Young said, “Just a thank you. We don’t want anything else. Just a thank you.”
This is the second year for Operation Turkey. Last year, the event fed 108 families. Organizers are hoping to grow even bigger next year.
