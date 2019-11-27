MRIs of dense breasts find more cancer but also false alarms

About half of women over 40 have dense breasts and about 10% have very dense ones. That raises their risk of developing cancer and makes it harder to spot on mammograms if they do. U.S. regulators are making rules to require that women get breast density information when they have mammograms, and many places provide it now. But what to do if you have dense breasts is unclear — it’s not known if more or different types of screening such as MRIs or ultrasounds help.