Jackie Matthews commits to West Virginia

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, MGCCC Sophomore defensive back, Jackie Matthews, announced via Twitter that he is he is 100 percent committed to West Virginia University.
Matthews has been an integral part of what has made Gulf Coast’s defense one of the most feared in all of JUCO football. In 11 games this season, Matthews has recorded 49 tackles, five INTS, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. The sophomore was named one of 10 Bulldogs selected to the All-MACJC South teams, where he was named Most Valuable Defensive Back. He also earned a spot on the All-NJCAA Region 23 Team with teammates quarterback Chance Lovertich and center Cole Freeman.
Matthews said he’s grateful that his dreams are coming true, but couldn’t take all the credit for his success.
“It means a lot to me just knowing the hard work I’ve put in over the offseason, it’s really coming true," Matthews told WLOX. "But it’s bigger than me. I think it’s my team and my coaches. The position they’ve put me in to get these offers, I want to thank them for it.”
Matthews will suit up one more time for the Bulldogs, showcasing his talent on a national stage next Thursday, December 5th in Pittsburg, KS for the national juco championship.
