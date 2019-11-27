Jackie Matthews commits to West Virginia

Matthews has been an integral part of what has made Gulf Coast’s defense one of the most feared in all of JUCO football. In 11 games this season, Matthews has recorded 49 tackles, five INTS, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. The sophomore was named one of 10 Bulldogs selected to the All-MACJC South teams, where he was named Most Valuable Defensive Back. He also earned a spot on the All-NJCAA Region 23 Team with teammates quarterback Chance Lovertich and center Cole Freeman.