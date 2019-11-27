Is your cat diabetic? If so, this new study will pay for their treatments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your cat has diabetes, there’s a new potential medicine that could be a game changer for your furry friend.
“If we can just get enough cats in the study, that is what we are here for to let the public know. We need your animal in the study if they are diabetic,” said Dr. Kathy Vaughn with the Northside Pet Clinic in Jackson.
A new study is currently in the works to bring a new diabetic medication to shelves aiming to offer an easier option for your cats needs.
“Most of the time cats are difficult to deal with, but with this oral medication they are accepting it well and that’s what we are looking for,” Dr. Vaughn explained.
If you’re not sure weather your cat is diabetic or not, here’s what Dr. Vaughn says you should be on the look out for.
“Are they excessively drinking water? Are they obese? Things like PUPD which means urinating and drinking excessively.”
So if your cat fits this description here’s the good news:
“All of your blood work or anything else you need during this study will be paid for by the company,” said Dr. Vaughn.
If your four legged friend meets the qualifications for the study, bring them into Northside Pet Clinic and you can help save a life.
It’s an option Donna Newby say’s she just couldn’t turn down.
“I was so happy to participate in this program because it pays for my cats medication and doctor visits plus it helps other pet owners,” Newby said.
If you want to become a part of this study, visit the Northside Pet Clinic website for more.
“If we can get it approved there are so many animals out there that will benefit from this," Dr. Vaughn said.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.