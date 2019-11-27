Gulfport city leaders taking steps to correct higher than normal water bills

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In a special-called city council meeting on Tuesday Mayor Billy Hewes addressed water billing problems, which led to complaints from residents.
According to Hewes, failing technology on water meters has led to 40-45 day long billing cycles compared to the typical 30 day cycles.
To bring the billing cycles back to normal, the city is proposing to hire five new employees to read meters and is in the process of replacing 40,000 meter register heads.
“They’re not being charged any more per gallon, but they’re getting bills bigger than what they’re used to because of the longer billing cycle,” said Hewes. “We’ve brought in extra people and changed the process. But the bottom line is our goal is to get back to a 30 day cycle and at the same time replace these meter heads with new technology, so we don’t have to drive by to read them. They’ll just transmit directly.”
Hewes said he expects it to take about two years to change the meter register heads.
