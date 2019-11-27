Fog, rain, and thunder this morning

Fog, rain, and thunder all possible Wednesday morning which could make travel a bit tricky. As a cold front arrives around midday, it will clearer & drier conditions are expected this afternoon. So if you have holiday travel plans today, keep in mind that roads could be wet in a few spots thanks to rain. Thanksgiving Thursday looks nice, dry, and seasonable. And we stay dry on Black Friday too. Another front moving into the area this weekend could bring chances for showers mainly after sunset Saturday and mainly before sunrise Sunday. Tropics are quiet. And hurricane season officially ends this weekend.