Feed My Sheep feeding the homeless and needy for more than 30 years on gulf coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In 1984, Feed My Sheep first served 20 homeless people from a vacant restaurant in Gulfport. As has been the tradition for many years, before the meal began, the needy members of the Gulfport community spoke in communion over the food they were about to receive and the hands that prepared it.
More than 30 years later, and that tradition is still alive today. Volunteers from Treasure Bay were some of the hands that helped with preparation.
Whitney Trotter, a volunteer and Benefits Manager at Treasure Bay, was excited that her company was taking part.
“We just formed a charity committee at our casino, and the initiative behind it was basically to get out and help the community in any way that we can,” said Trotter.
But for Trotter, this is all part of who she is.
“It’s very important to me to give back to the community that I grew up in and just being a face to lend a helping hand," she said.
For the foundation’s volunteers, feeding some and lending an ear to others is just part of what they feel they’re supposed to do.
“Thanksgiving [means] being with a lot of folks. I like to help a lot of people that needs a Thanksgiving meal. We’re doing turkey and dressing and green beans and all the trimmings," said Cheri Baxter.
19 year-old volunteer Austin Johnson has a heart for the homeless.
“I’m just a big fan of helping the homeless. I believe in God and really feel bad that these people have to walk in the rain and just being homeless, and I feel bad for them," Johnson said.
Feed my Sheep Board Chairman, David Lion, said that none of this could have happened without donations.
“It’s nice that the community has been so generous in their support of Feed My Sheep through financial and food donations, as well as volunteering their time to give back to the community and take care of those that are less fortunate that we may be," Lion told WLOX.
