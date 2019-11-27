Deputy: Moss Point man arrested after shooting at car in road rage incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Jeremiah Coleman Tuesday afternoon after an alleged road rage incident. The incident happened on Hwy 90 near Franklin Creek Road around 5 p.m.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says Coleman shot into another car.
The driver of that car was not hurt and chased Coleman before pulling over on the corner of Old Stage Road and Hwy 90 to call for help, said Sheriff Ezell.
Coleman is being charged with aggravated assault, which is a felony. He was transported to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and was not given a bond.
The case is still under investigation. More charges are possible.
