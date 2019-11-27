2019 Conerly Trophy Finalists Announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the college football season winds down, award watch lists start to trim their list of candidates based off their performance this season.
The 2019 C Spire Conerly Trophy Finalists were announced on Monday. The remaining ten candidates are as follows:
Southern Miss redshirt junior quarterback Jack Abraham
Alcorn State junior quarterback Felix Harper
Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill
Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee
Delta State defensive back Junior Faulk
Jackson State sophomore linebacker Keonte Hampton
Mississippi College senior quarterback Detric Hawthorn
Belhaven senior quarterback Hunter McEachern
Mississippi Valley State senior defensive back Tracy Thompkins
Millsaps junior defensive end Liam Vincifora
The award is given annually to Mississippi’s 'Most Outstanding Player of the Year’. This year’s winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 3rd at the Country Club of Jackson. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and the program follows at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.