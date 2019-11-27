2019 Conerly Trophy Finalists Announced

2019 Conerly Trophy Finalists Announced
By Josh Berrian | November 27, 2019 at 1:07 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 1:07 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the college football season winds down, award watch lists start to trim their list of candidates based off their performance this season.

The 2019 C Spire Conerly Trophy Finalists were announced on Monday. The remaining ten candidates are as follows:

Southern Miss redshirt junior quarterback Jack Abraham

Alcorn State junior quarterback Felix Harper

Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill

Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee

Delta State defensive back Junior Faulk

Jackson State sophomore linebacker Keonte Hampton

Mississippi College senior quarterback Detric Hawthorn

Belhaven senior quarterback Hunter McEachern

Mississippi Valley State senior defensive back Tracy Thompkins

Millsaps junior defensive end Liam Vincifora

The award is given annually to Mississippi’s 'Most Outstanding Player of the Year’. This year’s winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 3rd at the Country Club of Jackson. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and the program follows at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.