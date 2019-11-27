Community service group donates 200 turkeys to Gulfport residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two hundred families in Gulfport are getting a head start on Thanksgiving preparations.
Chama Gulf Coast passed out turkeys to hundreds of residents. The group says the event started early because so many people came to get a free bird. Some people were even waiting in line two hours before the doors opened.
Volunteers, including employees of Bancorp South and members of the League of Distinguished Gentlemen, helped move the process along smoothly.
Many offered to help those who didn’t get a turkey by personally delivering more before Thanksgiving.
“I think that’s something that could never be overdone, giving back to the community,” said Abra Taylor. “Volunteering, it’s always needed.”
Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes is in charge of Chama Gulf Coast. “We were able to put turkeys on the tables of 200 people and so we’re really proud," she said.
This is Chama’s Gulf Coast’s seventh year hosting the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.
Chama means “party” in Swahili, according to the group’s Facebook page. Chama Gulf Coast host signature events with the purpose of raising funds to support community projects.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.