Sea turtles released back into the Mississippi Sound will help scientists track water quality

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A pair of sea turtles stranded on Mississippi beaches were released back into the Mississippi Sound on Monday after spending months recovering at the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) in Gulfport.
The turtles are not only back in their natural habitat, but they’ll also give scientists clues into how healthy the water is off our shores.
The Bonnet Carre Spillway opening took its toll on the Mississippi Sound and the wildlife that call it home.
“This was a very difficult time,” said Moby Solangi, executive director of IMMS. “A lot of animals died, but these turtles released today made it.”
Scientists believe the opening contributed to an estimated 200 turtle deaths this year.
“What we’ve gone through in 2019 with the spillway and water quality issues, the number of turtle deaths has been double the average for the state,” said Paul Mickle, the chief scientific officer for the Department of Marine Resources (DMR).
After being nursed back to health, Kemp’s ridley sea turtle and a 115 pound Loggerhead turtle were ready to be released back into the Mississippi Sound.
With IMMS working with DMR, the turtles were equipped with tracking devices.
"If we can tag a couple of turtles and learn about their life histories in the Mississippi Sound and potentially outside the Mississippi Sound, it's valuable information for making us more efficient at surviving and helping these turtles to help us get through times like these," said Mickle.
The tags will help researchers see where the animals are moving and potentially the quality of the water they're swimming in following the Bonnet Carre Spillway opening.
“It’s only the animals that will be able to tell us, and we’re going to track them 24/7 and see what happens,” said Solangi.
Counting this turtle release, more than 20 turtles have been rescued by IMMS during 2019.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.