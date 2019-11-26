Local retailers preparing for overwhelming holiday shopping rush

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Now that school is out for many Coast schools, shoppers were out in full swing Monday at the Premium Outlets in Gulfport.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending went up 2.1% from 2017 to 2018. This year, the NRF is expecting a 4% increase in holiday spending over last year meaning an estimated $30 billion in sales for the season.
Local retailers are ramping up inventory and taking care of staff in hopes of bringing in some of the spending.
Retailers at the Premium Outlets began preparing for the upcoming holiday shopping season before kids were even putting on their Halloween Costumes.
“We’ve actually been planning for a few months ahead of time and slowly building our stock levels up. We’ve got some new items that just came in that will be great stocking stuffers and some gift sets that just came in," said David Witt, the store manager at the Pepper Palace. “They made those just for the holidays, so we’re kind of ahead of the game there.”
Witt even has gift ideas with a local touch.
“We have the Gulfport sauces. We go from a mild to an extreme. We have individuals bottles of the Gulfport, the Ship Island, the Jones Park, the Mississippi Crawfish. We sell individual bottles, and they’re also gift sets,” explained Witt.
Over at Play and Talk, store Manager Courtney Cuevas said the holiday success of her store starts with the happiness of her staff.
“We try to keep our morale high with incentives, discounts and just overall more of a family-friendly staff. We also try to make sure all of our employees are well taken care of, especially for Black Friday," Cuevas said. “We’re actually having a Thanksgiving meal here at the store, so we don’t have to worry about sending people off for food.”
Holding on to good staff is what makes the holiday easy for the team at Sand Dollar Lifestyles.
“We are actually ready to go with staff. I’ve done this for a couple of years, so I’ve been prepared. We’ve had people come back form college, so we’re always prepared with a good staff," said Christy Cox, the store manager.
And what would holiday shopping be without some people-watching.
“I love to stay busy, so with the rush of people it’s really interesting to see all of the characters that come in and you can really genuinely form a connection with them," said Cuevas.
Special hours for pre-Black Friday shopping here at the Premium Outlets in Gulfport gets rolling at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening and will continue until midnight. The mall will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m. and the festivities will go through 10 p.m.
For a full list of Black Friday weekend hours at Premium Outlets, visit here.
