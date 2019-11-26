Heavy police presence before Delisle exit after MDOT workers find body

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed a body was found off I-10 before the Delisle exit.
A grass cutting crew with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) discovered the body Tuesday afternoon. Switzer said there wasn’t anything to indicate foul play.
Local law enforcement officers contacted officers with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department after realizing St. Tammany has a missing person case. According to Switzer, a truck belonging to the missing person was seen somewhere in the vicinity of where the body was located.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is leading the case.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.