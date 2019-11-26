Gulfport Police Chief announces retirement

Papania began his career with the Gulfport Police Department in April 1991 when he became a reserve police officer. In November 1994, he gained a full-time position as a police officer. During his career he has served in the Patrol Division, the Narcotics Division, and the Professional Standards Unit. He served as a Task Force Agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and as a Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He was appointed as Commander of Operations in February of 2006. And in July of 2009, he was appointed as Deputy Chief of Police.