Gulfport man arrested, accused of breaking into Mississippi Aviation Museum

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport police arrested 55-year-old Michael Johnson, of Gulfport, Saturday, November 23 on the charge of burglary of a business.
Police say on Saturday employees arrived at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum on Pass Road and noticed several tools and other items were missing. The employees called neighboring businesses to see if they noticed anything. According to police, several of the items were located at one of the neighboring businesses, which is when Johnson was developed as a suspect.
Officers located Johnson in the area, and he was arrested without incident.
After booking and other procedures, Johnson was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond.
