Construction on D’Iberville police station moving along
If the weather cooperates, the facility should be completed by next summer. (Source: wlox)
By Bill Snyder | November 26, 2019 at 2:38 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 2:38 PM

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Progress is being made on D’Iberville’s new $5 million police station. Last week, the city passed a general obligation bond to cover the construction and completion of the project.

“Every police department, especially here on the Coast, is battling retention problems,” said Clay Jones, D’Iberville’s city manager. “I think this is a good signal to our officers that better things are coming. It’s a great location for our hub, for our public safety. This is right near the interstate, on high grounds and a perfect spot for public safety.”

Jones says if the weather cooperates, the facility should be completed by next summer.

