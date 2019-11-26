Coast residents dream of winning big with state lottery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a historic day in Mississippi Monday as people lined up at stores across the state to buy lottery tickets for the first time.
South Mississippians took their chances on winning with the scratch-off games that rolled out this week.
“First day, why not,” said Emily Applegate.
When gambling, there is always a risk but someone is bound to be a winner, like Myra Telsede, who won $10 at a Clark Oil & Gas in Gulfport. Telsede said it was her first time every playing the lottery. “I just didn’t want to drive all the way to Louisiana to buy a scratch-off.”
Telsede’s granddaughters urged her to purchase a ticket as they made a pit stop at the gas station. “They told me to get some more with the winnings. I said no, I’m going to take the money home."
There are just four scratch-off games to choose from in Mississippi, which are available in about 1,200 locations across the Magnolia State.
The Alyce G. Clark Mississippi Lottery Law says revenue will go toward funding infrastructure needs and education.
“I know it supports the schools and stuff like that so I figured I’d just give it a chance," said James Howse.
Customers clutched their cash while dreaming of how they would spend their winnings.“
“I’d pay as many bills as I could, get ahead,” said Applegate.
“I would probably buy a house if it was enough money, if not I could always pocket it and save it,” said Howse.
Many customers say they’re saving their funds for a shot at the Mega Millions and the Powerball release in January 2020.
“You never know where your luck is," said Telsede.
For more information about the Mississippi Lottery - including what games are available, what to do if you win, and where to get tickets - click HERE.
