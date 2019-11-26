Bakeries on the Coast ramping up as Thanksgiving day approaches

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The countdown is on for local bakeries as Thanksgiving day approaches.
Over at Electrick Maid in Biloxi, Harrel Balius is busy getting pie orders together for Thursday holiday meals. He says the business has been a Biloxi staple for 95 years and says the key to Thanksgiving success is planning very early.
“You have to really start planning a few weeks ahead and trying to get your supplies in,” Balius said. “I have a truck coming in with even more supplies to cover the rest of today and tomorrow. So, you really start a few weeks ahead to get ready for it.”
Balius also says the bakery has hundreds of pie orders and nearly one thousand loaves of bread going out before Thursday.
