Sheriff: Gautier man arrested for stealing school bus batteries, school vehicles

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County sheriff’s deputies have arrested 41-year-old Adam Anthony Shaw. Shaw is the person investigators believe stole 66 batteries from 33 school buses in Jackson County.
The incident happened on the weekend of November 16.
Investigators believe in addition to stealing the 66 batteries, he also stole a white 2001 Ram 1500 Jackson County School District maintenance truck.
Shaw was arrested Monday at a house in Bay St. Louis.
Though Shaw is being charged with the thefts, none of the stolen property has been recovered, according to Sheriff Ezell. The investigation is still ongoing.
Sheriff Ezell says an enclosed 14-16 foot trailer was also taken from St. Martin High School.
Shaw is being charged with motor vehicle theft and two charges of grand larceny. He is expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a warrant on Shaw for unrelated charges.
