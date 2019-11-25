Scratch off lottery tickets kick off “lotto fever” in Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - History was made on Monday with the sale of scratch off lottery tickets in Mississippi.
The tickets went on sale starting at 5 a.m. at locations all over the state, including at Bao Wow’s on Government Street in Ocean Springs where there was a steady stream of potential winners buying scratch off tickets.
One customer even bought $200 worth in the first hour. We’re told for the most part, everything began smoothly as customers got in on the fun.
"We really couldn't prepare too much until this morning,” said Kim Nguyen, Bao Wow’s owner. “So, we got up early and got all the tickets activated and ready to go. We didn't know about the thousands of people that were logging in at the same time, if there were going to be any issues, but we signed on just fine."
And everything was just fine with those coming in to buy tickets. Billy Anderson was picking up some for himself and his brother.
“I’ve got a vacation day, so I told him I’d come get him some tickets,” Anderson said. “This is the first place that advertised so I told her I was going come in and get my winning tickets. I figured I’d come this morning. Hey, you can’t win if you don’t play.
Nguyen says she expects the lines to be longer when Powerball and Mega Million lottery tickets go on sale in Mississippi beginning Jan. 30.
