Saints Beat Panthers with walk-off FG by Wil Lutz, 34-31

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana. (WLOX) - They did it on opening night at the Superdome, and they did it again on Sunday. The Saints drove the length of the field and Wil Lutz booted home a 33-yard field goal for the win as time expired to beat Carolina - his second such kick of the season.
“He’s been really good in clutch situations, and that’s what you’re looking for,” head coach Sean Payton said. “It’s not only the leg talent, but the talent between the ears. It’s a strength of his.”
It was an offensive showing for New Orleans, behind 311 yards and three touchdowns from Drew Brees. A great response to last week’s performance against Atlanta, but not enough to be fully satisfied.
“Our best is still out there,” Brees said. “We’re still looking for our best game.”
“Everything concerns me," Payton added. "The fouls concern me. The change of possession plays, the fourth down and short. There are a lot of those things. Absolutely we’re concerned.”
Some of those penalties Payton mentioned, however, are a concern the Saints have that’s beyond just their on-field performance.
“Sitting in on every one of those meetings, I don’t know that it’s exactly what we discussed," Payton said, in regard to the off-season addition of challenging a pass interference call. "In fact, I’m pretty sure it’s not. But, we have to be able to adjust to it.”
With a short week this week before a rematch with Atlanta on Thanksgiving, the Saints are focused on the little things and correcting their miscues.
“We have to fix these things," Brees said. "These are the things that get you beat. These penalties on both sides of the ball will get you beat. So, yeah, there’s a lot to clean up.”
It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but the Saints are back in the win column and still in the driver’s seat in the NFC South.
New Orleans (9-2) will now travel to Atlanta (3-8) for a Thanksgiving Day rematch against their archrival Falcons.
