Ongoing homicide investigation involves multiple Pine Belt counties

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A body found in Jones County on Sunday morning sparked a homicide investigation spanning multiple counties in the Pine Belt.
According to Maj. Jamie Tedford, with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a body found near the bridge over the Leaf River on Church Street in Eastabuchie just before noon.
Responding deputies recovered a man’s body. Tedford said it appears the man was shot to death.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said further investigation identified the man as a resident of Forrest County. The FCSO was then called in to take over the investigation.
Tryner said the investigation involves crime scenes in Forrest, Jones and Covington counties.
Tedford said a vehicle believed to be tied to the homicide has been recovered, but it is unclear at this time where that vehicle was found. The investigation is ongoing.
Tedford said at least one person of interest has been taken into custody. Tedford and Tryner both confirmed no one has been charged with a crime at this time.
WDAM is working to gather more details on this developing story. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.