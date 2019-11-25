The Lord is my Help gives thanks and gives back this week

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A local soup kitchen spent Monday giving thanks while giving to those in need. More than 150 turkeys and all the trimmings were given away at the Lord is My Help in Ocean Springs.
Volunteers from the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Junior Auxiliary were on hand to help with the giveaway. The Lord is My Help has been doing this Thanksgiving dinner for at least 20 years for those in need.
“It’s an incredibly busy time for us,” said Barbara Ruddiman, general manager at The Lord is my Help. "In about a six-week period, we get about 60 percent of our donations for the year, canned goods and everything. So this time of the year is so crazy for us, but we enjoy it and that’s why we’re here. Every day we do 150 meals on wheels, and that’s going on while we’re handing out the turkeys, too.”
Ruddiman also says they’ll do meals on wheels today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Volunteers with the soup kitchen and food pantry are also delivering meals this week.
