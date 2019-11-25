The Lord is my Help gives thanks and gives back this week

“It’s an incredibly busy time for us,” said Barbara Ruddiman, general manager at The Lord is my Help. "In about a six-week period, we get about 60 percent of our donations for the year, canned goods and everything. So this time of the year is so crazy for us, but we enjoy it and that’s why we’re here. Every day we do 150 meals on wheels, and that’s going on while we’re handing out the turkeys, too.”