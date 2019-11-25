Ice skating returns to the Coliseum for six weeks of winter fun

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Get ready to lace up your skates as a fun winter pastime returns to the Coast! The Mississippi Coast Coliseum is preparing to open its public ice skating rink this week.
The rink opens Tuesday, Nov. 26, just in time for some holiday fun as families gather to spend Thanksgiving together. Ice skating was originally set to open Nov. 8 but had to be pushed back due to issues with the ice freezing. Those issues are now resolved and the Coliseum is ready to open its doors.
Tickets to skate are $12 per person, which includes ice skate rental. Each session lasts 90 minutes. Tickets go on sale 30 minutes before the start of each session’s start time. Skate rentals are first come, first served while supplies last so some sizes may not be immediately available.
The Biloxi ice skating rink is the only public rink between Lafayette, La. and Pensacola, Fla. To see a full schedule of dates and times that ice skating sessions are open, visit the Coliseum’s website HERE.
