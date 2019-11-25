Holiday rush begins at new MSY terminal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The new terminal at Armstrong International will see its first holiday rush beginning Monday.
Airport officials say they’re expecting more than a quarter million passengers in the coming days.
Around 360,000 travelers will move through MSY over the Thanksgiving holiday rush between Nov 24 and Dec. 2, and Monday today could be one of the busiest travel days there along with next Sunday Dec. 1.
Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours prior to international flights to ensure you have enough time to park, check-in, and get through security to your gate.
Officials say all of the problems with lost baggage have been worked out.
The airport is using the old economy garage as curbside service.
You pull up, a gate agent approaches your car, checks your id, and even checks you in for your flight. They take your bag and then you’re free to park in the covered garage for $12 a day. Every 5-10 minutes a shuttle takes travelers over to the new terminal where you will go through TSA before hitting your gate. MSY is only the fourth airport in the country to employ this new curbside convenience.
