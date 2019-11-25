Dry & cool today. Wetter by Wednesday.

We are staying dry and cool today. Monday will be sunny with afternoon temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday: in the mid to upper 60s instead of the 50s. There could be a few showers around Tuesday and Wednesday as a front moves into the area. So if you have holiday travel plans this week, keep in mind there could be delays due to rain. Thanksgiving Thursday looks nice with seasonable temperatures and hardly any rain. Another front moving into the area this weekend could bring chances for showers on Saturday and Sunday. In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf and no new systems expected to form over the next five days. Sebastien located in the far northeast Atlantic Ocean could approach Ireland later this week. Hurricane season officially ends this weekend.