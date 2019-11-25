Access Equestrian hosts low-cost competition for riders on the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Competitors in a new regional horse riding competition galloped into South Mississippi Sunday morning.
Riders and their horses stirred up the competition at the Access Equestrian horse show. The duos moved gracefully over obstacles at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, showing off the strength of an unspoken bond.
“It’s a communication effort that if you put it all together, it is like a dance. Nothing more, nothing less, it is like a beautiful dance," said rider Joyce Hicks.
Co-Founder Jay Sims noted the show was made to help young and novice riders gain professional experience and have the chance to compete at low costs.
“Equestrian is a very expensive sport, and we want to give everyone the opportunity to show and feel like they’re a part of the big time," Sims said.
Hicks fell in love with the sport after watching people compete at the Gulf Coast Winter Classics.
“I saw the fun they were having, I saw the horses, I saw the beauty of the sport," she said. “I dared myself to go try it and five years later, it is now my passion.”
Brookelyn Thompson said she’s called many places home as a military kid, but her love for horseriding keeps her grounded.
”It’s helped me become more confident in who I am. It’s being able to focus and being more independent," Thompson.
Sims believes it’s the perfect training ground for America’s future top athletes.
“A lot of these girls will one day get college scholarships, ride on NCAA teams. So it’s not just sitting there and looking pretty on a horse. They’re working, they have goals, they’re achieving them," he said.
Access Equestrian is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
