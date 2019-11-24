Winn-Dixie, Feeding the Gulf Coast team up to donate turkeys to 150 families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 100 Gulf Coast families now have everything they need for a happy Thanksgiving.
Winn-Dixie teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to give away free turkeys and bags full of food on Saturday.
Vaughn Wright wasn’t sure how he’d be able to afford a Thanksgiving dinner this year, but now that’s all taken care of thanks to Winn-Dixie and Feeding the Gulf Coast. The two teamed up to give away turkeys to 150 families in need.
“It’s a blessing. A lot of people can’t provide things like that, I’m one of them. It’s good to have this through the holidays for anyone that needs it," he said.
Families were selected ahead of time and given a voucher to pick up their turkeys Saturday at First Baptist Church in Biloxi.
Each turkey came with all the fixings to make a full Thanksgiving meal.
It was all about making sure every family has something on the table to be thankful for this holiday.
“We understand that a lot of people in this community, this is a difficult time for them, especially for those on a budget. One in six people have food insecurities; that’s 18% of people in Harrison County have food insecurities. So we definitely recognize the need in this area," said Winn-Dixie Regional Vice President Lynn Rushing.
“Around the holidays it’s very hard to go out and make a meal, so for them to be able to come to one place and get a box of food, a whole Thanksgiving meal, they’re very thankful, and we’re happy to be able to do it," said Karisma Slusher, Mississippi Agency Relations Coordinator for Feeding the Gulf Coast.
More than 50 volunteers helped with Saturday's donation event.
Alexander Salas said it was rewarding to see how grateful families were for the turkey dinners.
“It kind of humbles yourself by the little things we do, just coming out here and just giving a bag of a turkey or some groceries, and it really makes someone’s day, and it’s something that is priceless in my perspective,” Salas said.
The turkey donations made the holidays a little bit brighter for those less fortunate.
“I thank God that we got a gift, a gift from all of those people who put this together," Wright said.
Saturday’s turkey giveaway was one of 19 similar events hosted by Winn Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers.
The company plans to donate nearly 8,000 frozen turkeys to families in communities across the Southeast.
