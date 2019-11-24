Police respond to possible stabbing at Picayune Walmart

By WLOX Staff | November 23, 2019 at 9:07 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 9:16 PM

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A possible assault is under investigation by the Picayune Police Department Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Picayune Police Department, officers responded to the Picayune Walmart around 5 p.m. for reports of an altercation involving a possible stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation, so details are limited. We do know the victim is listed as in stable condition at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and the suspect is also being treated for minor injuries.

In the comments on the post, multiple residents referenced a video of what possibly led up to the altercation, claiming the victim was trying to “pick a fight with multiple people.”

WLOX News Now will update this report when more details are made available.

