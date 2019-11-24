Biloxi hosts annual special needs Thanksgiving dinner

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was an afternoon of fun and fellowship at the Donal Snyder Community Center on Sunday.
Biloxi’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Special Needs Thanksgiving Dinner for those with mental and physical disabilities and their families.
“I think it’s important for everybody to come together and understand that even though they’re special needs, they’re still like everybody else," said Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Bell.
More than 200 people came out to enjoy a full turkey dinner with all the fixings, as well as dessert. The International Order of Alhambra and the Asgard Motorcycle Club sponsor the event by providing and preparing the turkeys.
“One of our members, he smoked 18 turkeys for this. Started last year doing it. Just like to come out and give back to the community and help people that are in need," said Asgard Recall, president of the Asgard Motorcycle Club.
“The Asgards do a lot of the cooking of the turkeys. We buy the turkeys, and then they cut them up. It’s just a great time to help out people who are a little bit different than we are," said Jim Rigby, past Supreme Director of Alhambra.
In addition to games and door prizes, there was also a DJ and a dance floor for everyone to show off some of their best moves.
It was all about having a good time.
“I came out here because to spend time with my family, and just have fun," said Courtlyn, one of the event’s attendees.
“It’s very important. Every year, we do this every year," said Craig Peterson.
“I come out here to have a party, having fun. First of all, having fun. It’s a good time. It was fun, to enjoy what you’re doing," said Michael Terry.
Organizers said the dinner gives everyone an opportunity to enjoy the holiday season.
“Everybody can learn, and everybody can do something. But we all do it a little bit different, and the special needs are the same way. They learn different, but they do things different than we do. But we all are God’s creatures and we’re all living the same life," Rigby said.
Biloxi will host a Special Needs Christmas Dance on Friday, Dec. 20. That will also be held at the Donal Snyder Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.