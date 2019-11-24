Athletes of all levels race through the elements at Battle on Buffett Beach

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 300 athletes showed off their physical abilities at the fourth annual Battle on Buffett Beach 5k.
On Saturday morning, athletes soared over the obstacle course as the rain poured down their faces. Despite the bad weather, runners felt motivated to push through.
“It’s my first time running this, I was challenged by my mom, and you can’t turn down a challenge from your mom," said Brian Spurlock. "It’s going to make it a lot more challenging to get through everything. More slipping and sliding.”
The race attracted more than 300 people of all ages and athletic levels.
“It just keeps getting better every year. We continuously add more obstacles," said Taylor Kirksie-Sublett, Community Events Coordinator for the City of Pascagoula.
This year, runners pushed past 20 obstacles including a tire run, sand hill climb and rope scale course over canals.
“I think what makes it different is that there’s so many natural elements," Kirksie-Sublett said.
Seasoned runner Ginger Duease said the Battle is one step in her journey to compete on American Ninja Warrior.
“I go to the gym probably six days a week, and I do different obstacle courses all over the world. I just got back from Miami," Duease said.
Even in the competitive atmosphere, runners showed off their sportsmanship and encouraged each other to push the limits of performance.
“It really makes me proud of Pascagoula and how hard everybody has worked to get out here and get healthy and compete,” Kirksie-Sublett said,
This year’s Battle on Buffett Beach 5k had a special emphasis on supporting military members and first responders.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.