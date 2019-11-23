Rainy this morning. Dry by the afternoon.

We’ve had some scattered showers this morning, and a few may linger by noon. However, most of us will completely dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures may drop into the mid 60s thanks to a cold front. We may also see some sun to wrap up the day.
It will be much cooler and clearer tonight. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the low 40s. We’ll stay sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Monday will bring more sun and highs in the mid 60s.
Showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be near 70. For now, it looks like Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be calm. Highs will stay around 70.
