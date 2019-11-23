National Christmas tree shortage not impacting trees grown in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’ve heard about a national Christmas tree shortage, don’t let it dampen your holiday cheer. The impact around here will be minimal and could mean even more Mississippi-grown trees will be in demand this year.
Don Kazery, Jr. has been growing Christmas trees in Hinds County for nearly 20 years. There are a lot of variables that go into keeping up the supply. And it takes time to get them ready to sell.
“This tree right here might be six years old," Kazery pointed out. "A tree right next to it...is probably two years older.”
Weather-wise, this year’s periods of drought after good rainfall won’t impact the Kazery supply for several years. But it was enough for them to lose some of the younger trees that didn’t have established roots yet.
The nationwide shortage of Fraser firs isn’t making an impact at Kazery Farm. They only sell what they grow. But the Southern Christmas Tree Association says some other Southern growers typically supplement their crop with those Fraser firs.
But Kazery remembers a different previous shortage that is just now impacting what he has available.
“Looking at our trees right now, I realize that part of the reason we have a lot of the “Blue Ice" is because one year we could not get a lot of the Leyland,” he said. "So, we ended up having to pay a lot more for the “Blue Ice” and that’s why we have right now a lot of Blue Ice.”
Some advantages to getting a homegrown tree? It turns out, the variety of trees most commonly grown in Mississippi have less chance of what some say is the most annoying part of the real deal...the needles dropping.
“These are like no drop needle trees," laughs Kazery. "They will drop but it’ll be after Christmas.”
Above all else, he says it’s the experience that can’t be replaced.
“It’s a lot of tradition, a process and you cannot buy this if you go and have a fake tree or if you go to a tree that’s pre-cut,” added Kazery.
